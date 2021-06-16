LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities ordered evacuations on Wednesday evening due to a wildfire burning east of Durango. The Vosburg Pike Fire is approximately 40 acres, according to officials.
Homes within a half mile radius of the 7000 block of County Road 228 were ordered to evacuate. Homes within a two mile radius are on pre-evacuation notice.
The wildfire is located between Florida Road and County Road 228. The Durango Fire Protection District & Upper Pine Fire Protection District is on scene and several aircraft are fighting the fire.
Authorities closed County Road 228 near the fire. Evacuees can meet at Florida Mesa Elementary located at 216 Highway 172.
Residents can sign up for emergency notifications at this link.