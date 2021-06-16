DENVER (CBS4) – Denver cracked the century mark for the second day in a row! This not only broke the daily record high, but it marked the fourteenth time in our history we have had consecutive 100 degree days.
This is also the earliest back to back 100 degree days we’ve ever had in Denver.
This is also the 97th day with 100 or above temperatures for Denver and the 27th day in the last nine years. And, this was our second day in a row breaking a daily record high in Denver as well.
We could tie another daily record high in Denver on Thursday with an expected high of 98 degrees. As of now, it looks like we may stay short of another triple digit day in Denver. Most of northern, eastern, and western Colorado still should reach the 100 degree marker.