DENVER (CBS4)– The statewide mask mandate for courts is about to expire. The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court said he will not extend the order so it will expire on Saturday.
The justice cites COVID-19 vaccine availability and improved infection rates. He also clarified that each judicial district in Colorado may set its own rules.
Last month, Gov. Jared Polis lifted the statewide mask mandate following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
During the STEM School shooting trial of Devon Erickson, everyone in the courtroom was wearing masks as mandated by the statewide order. Other places that masks may be required include public transportation like RTD buses and trains, and Denver International Airport, and businesses that can set their own guidelines.