Vaccinated And Considering International Travel? Dr. Dave Hnida Shares A COVID-19 ChecklistAs more Coloradans get vaccinated, people are looking forward to traveling abroad again. But is it safe to do right now if you're fully vaccinated?

COVID In Colorado: Statewide Mask Mandate For Courts To Expire On SaturdayThe statewide mask mandate for courts is about to expire. The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court said he will not extend the order so it will expire on Saturday.

John And Leslie Malone, Colorado Couple, Donates $25 Million To Maine Medical CenterA Colorado couple is donating $25 million to a capital campaign for Maine Medical Center, the state's largest hospital.

U.S. News Ranks Children's Hospital Colorado In The Top 10 For Pediatric Facilities In The NationChildren's Hospital Colorado was once again recognized among the Top 10 in the nation.

Doctor Offers Advice For Colorado Men Who May Have Put Off Checkups Due To The PandemicJune is Men’s Health Month, which is a good reminder for men to make sure they are getting the necessary checkups and screenings.

Child Hospitalized In Denver For Dehydration After Long Delays On Southwest Airlines FlightPassengers nationwide are trying to rebook after technical issues at Southwest Airlines halted travel plans.