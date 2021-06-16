DENVER (CBS4) – A roofers job is never easy and when you add a heat wave that can make it almost unbearable.
"On a hot normal summer day you can actually see it up to 176 degrees. Now a day like today here, I could see at least a 100 degrees more than what the temperature will be today so possibly up to 200 degrees!" said Mathew Stojak, General Manager with Interstate Roofing.
Part of the reason the roof is so sweltering is the black felt that has to be put down before the shingles go on. This can absorb up to 90% of the solar rays, converting it to heat and forcing temperatures to unbelievable levels.
“We’re trying to keep them like you said as hydrated as possible. So we’re bringing in extra water, we’ve always got a cooler here. We’ve got our tents and easy ups here.” said Stojak.