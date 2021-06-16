DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado is continuing its comeback, and Cherry Creek North is the latest area in the Denver metro seeing positive changes. Director of Marketing and Communications for the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District Jeannie McFarland Johnson broke down the data over a Zoom call with CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

“We are so delighted to see guests coming back into society to support locally-owned businesses in our district,” said McFarland Johnson.

Cherry Creek North cited a 14% in foot traffic on average each month since February. Q1 business openings also reached a 12-month high in Colorado and nationwide, and retail sales are expected to increase 8.2% this year, reaching more than $4.33 trillion nationally.

McFarland Johnson says, as convenient as it may be, shopping solely online isn’t cutting it anymore.

“It’s been truly astonishing to see. And in our observations and in talking with retailers, we feel that so many members of society are really craving to have in-person experiences. More than that, they’re craving to have personalized experiences where they can connect with teach other and the merchants. Which is something that is very difficult to do online,” McFarland Johnson said.

In addition, more Coloradans are venturing back out into society.

“I think people are tired of wearing sweats,” she said. “It was nice for a little while, but now we’re ready to step up the game and put on a nice outfit and really look good. We’ve had some real major growth in men’s clothing as well as women’s clothing sector. And now people are shopping for special occasions. It’s so important that we feel good. It feels nice to be able to dress up and step out and feel wonderful in what you’re wearing. The stores here at Cherry Creek North really specialize in those catered types of experiences.”

LINK: Cherry Creek North