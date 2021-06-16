CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Animal protection officers in Boulder are asking for the public’s help to find a puppy that ran away from a business last week. Officers released a photo of a woman who found the 4-month-old Maltese puppy and picked it up.

The puppy named MoMo did not have a collar on but does have a microchip, according to police. The dog was last seen around 11 a.m. on June 10 in the 1600 block of 30th Street.

Anyone with information about MoMo or where she might be is asked to call BPD Animal Protection at 303-441-3333.

Audra Streetman