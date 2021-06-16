BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials in Boulder confirm the annual Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast fireworks show at Folsom Field will not happen this summer due to COVID-19. The city made the decision to cancel the July 4 event several months ago in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“It takes months for partners to plan and coordinate, and we simply could not predict how the summer would play out in terms of the pandemic and public health guidance,” explained Boulder Communication Manager Julie Causa.
Officials canceled Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast in 2020 due to the pandemic. In previous years, organizers say more than 30,000 people have attended the celebration.
“Many other local fireworks shows do not have a central gathering place or that many people coming together, instead they are spread out and watching fireworks from their own homes or at a park,” said Dan Kingdom, owner of WK Real Estate, the event sponsor. “If we were making the decision today, I imagine we would make a different choice and have some type of 4th of July celebration with fireworks.”
The city of Boulder is planning a variety of family-friendly Fourth of July celebrations. Officials plan to release more information about these events in the coming weeks.