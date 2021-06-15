JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man found with a long gun after reports of shots fired on Monday morning. Deputies rushed to the complex in the 7400 block of West Warren Circle just after 10 a.m. Monday on reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, deputies quickly spotted a man with a long gun walking behind garages on the south end of the complex, next to an open field. When confronted, the man, later identified as William Massey, dropped the gun and surrendered.
Massey, 33, faces three counts of felony menacing. No one was injured and no property damage reported.
Witnesses reported hearing three shots and shell casings were found during the investigation.