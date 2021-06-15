GENESEE, Colo. (CBS4) – An RV caught fire on Interstate 70 near the Genesee exit on Tuesday morning and the fire spread to a semi truck after it apparently started rolling backwards and was blocked by the truck. It happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. and caused a major traffic mess.
The Colorado State Patrol said a short time later that the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed at the Lookout Mountain exit (Exit 256), which is in the foothills west of Denver in Jefferson County.
Both vehicles were heavily damaged by fire.
There are no reports of injuries.
Karen Barker, a witness to the fire, told CBS4 the RV rolled backwards towards westbound oncoming traffic after it caught fire. She shared a photo of the RV in flames.
“A semi driver parked his truck and fled, sacrificing his truck as the RV slammed into it preventing it from crossing the highway eastbound,” she said.