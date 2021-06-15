EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared video of a cow elk charging at people along Upper Bear Creek Road in Evergreen on Tuesday. Wildlife officers say the elk was showing normal protective behavior presumably because she had young around.
Several people either had to cross from one side of the road to the other or simply outrun the elk.
“Sometimes it means yielding to them. If you see wildlife on a well traveled path or trail, sometimes you need to avoid them, especially this time of year when deer, elk and moose will be protective of their newborns,” CPW stated on social media.
It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt.