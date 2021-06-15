CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Summit County News

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildfire dangers is elevated across Colorado’s high country. Summit County created a new wildland fire unit to help manage the increased threat.

(credit: CBS)

The county says it pulled three regular duty wildland fire experts to join the team in a new truck. They will work on wildfire mitigation efforts and education in the Summit County area as well as fight fires.

READ MORE: I-70 Westbound Reopened: RV Catches Fire And Rolls Backwards, Ignites Semi Truck Near Genesee

The team responded to its first fire last week as the Straight Creek Fire ignited near Dillon.

READ MORE: Ken Salazar Nominated To Serve As U.S. Ambassador To Mexico

(credit: CBS)

“Well we went from low to high in a very short amount of time. All of our fuels are very dry, and one of the fuel types actually set a record low,” said Kyle Iseminger, a wildfire specialist.

MORE NEWS: Jury Finds Devon Erickson Guilty Of Murder In STEM School Shooting Trial

The new truck is one of four in the area.

Danielle Chavira