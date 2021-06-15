SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildfire dangers is elevated across Colorado’s high country. Summit County created a new wildland fire unit to help manage the increased threat.
The county says it pulled three regular duty wildland fire experts to join the team in a new truck. They will work on wildfire mitigation efforts and education in the Summit County area as well as fight fires.
The team responded to its first fire last week as the Straight Creek Fire ignited near Dillon.
"Well we went from low to high in a very short amount of time. All of our fuels are very dry, and one of the fuel types actually set a record low," said Kyle Iseminger, a wildfire specialist.
The new truck is one of four in the area.