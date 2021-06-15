U.S. News Ranks Children's Hospital Colorado In The Top 10 For Pediatric Facilities In The NationChildren's Hospital Colorado was once again recognized among the Top 10 in the nation.

Novavax Vaccine, Studied In Colorado, Said To Be More Than 90% EffectiveThe maker of the Novavax says its coronavirus vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected people against variants, according to a large study.

Vaccinated And Considering International Travel? Dr. Dave Hnida Shares A COVID-19 ChecklistAs more Coloradans get vaccinated, people are looking forward to traveling abroad again. But is it safe to do right now if you're fully vaccinated?

Boulder County Cat Found With Bunny Later Tests Positive For The PlagueBoulder County health officials are warning pet owners of the plague.

Mom Fights With Insurance Company To Get Disabled Daughter WheelchairA team of experts settled on a specialized one that can rotate in space but keep her in a seated position for 3-yera-old Maddie. The cost was around $7,000, but their insurance, United Healthcare, denied it.

MSU Denver Offers COVID Vaccine Incentive With Scholarship DrawingMetropolitan State University of Denver announced this week it will offer its own vaccine incentive to students enrolled for classes in the fall with a scholarship drawing that will pay up to one year of tuition and fees for five students.