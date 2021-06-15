CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Boulder News, Longmont News

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder man was killed in a skydiving accident on Friday at Vance Brand Municipal Airport. The Longmont Times-Call reports Sergio Lee Gonzales, 26, was injured in a solo jump around 1 p.m.

Sergio Lee Gonzales (credit: GoFundMe)

Gonzales had booked the solo jump with Mile-Hi Skydiving Center. His death marks at least the fifth fatality connected to Mile-Hi Skydiving since 2018.

On a GoFundMe page, family members say Gonzales was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for skydiving. Gonzales was also a Marine Corps veteran, according to family, and was applying to grad schools to research treatments for PTSD.

(credit: GoFundMe)

Officials have not commented on the cause of the skydiving crash. The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS4 that the investigation is ongoing.