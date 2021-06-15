GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Greeley Stampede has named a grand marshal every year starting in 1954. This year the Stampede is changing tradition and instead of choosing just one or two individuals as grand marshals, all first responders, educators, and health care workers will be recognized as honorary grand marshals.
The Greeley Stampede released this statement, "The last year has been difficult, but it is these individuals that have supported our community as pillars of strength, hope and patience. Their work has been difficult with unexpected obstacles and they rose to the challenge for us."
The Stampede has dedicated a rodeo performance to each of the groups to show them appreciation for their hard work and sacrifice.
Friday, June 25: First Responders Appreciation sponsored by First FarmBank & Michelob Ultra
Monday, June 28: Healthcare Appreciation sponsored by Banner Health
Tuesday, June 29: Military Appreciation sponsored by Les Schwab Tires & T-Mobile
Wednesday, June 30: Educator Appreciation sponsored by Aims Community College & JBS
The Greeley Stampede will offer one free park admission pass to all guests that show proper ID on their respective appreciation day and one free rodeo ticket to the first 250 with ID.
