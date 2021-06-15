GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police on Monday night shot a 57-year-old man who barricaded himself inside an apartment. The situation started at the Stoneybrook trailer park just before 8 p.m. The man reportedly walked out of a home on the 400 block of North 35th Avenue and pointed a gun at officers.
He went back inside after one officer fired a single shot. Then, about an hour later, the man showed up at the front door of the home with a weapon.
Officers shot again and the man was hit.
He was hurt and taken to the hospital.