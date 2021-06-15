DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police offered more details about a deadly shooting involving three officers on Sunday night. Officers responded to the area near Colfax Avenue and Yosemite for a report of a man shooting into a parked car.
Police officials identified the man as 30-year-old Duane Manzanares.
Three officers found the damaged vehicle and later caught up to Manzanares who they say was drinking from a whisky bottle. They say they also noticed the handle of a semi-automatic handgun sticking out of his waistband.
Officers say they gave him commands to put his hands on his head, but say he was non-compliant and "clearly agitated."
Officials say Manzanares dropped the bottle and moved his hand toward the gun. That’s when the three officers fired a total of 11 rounds at Manzanares.
Two of the officers have been on the force for two years, and the third has been on the force for three years.
DPD says it’s offering victim’s assistance to the man’s family.