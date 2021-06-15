DENVER (CBS4) – A new daily record high for Denver! We smashed the old daily record high of 97 degrees with a high of 101 degrees in Denver on Tuesday!
This is the 96th day with 100 degrees of above in Denver history. It's also the 26th day in the 100s in the last nine years. Triple digit days aren't unusual, but we don't typically get more than a few every year.
We expect to hit 100 again on Wednesday. It's actually very rare to get back to back days in the triple digits in Denver. This has only happened thirteen times on record. If we hit 100, this would break the daily record high of 96 degrees from 2020. Not a very old record!
We aren’t the only area to crack a record today. Alamosa hit 90 degrees, breaking the old daily record high of 88 degrees from 2000. Alamosa has had four consecutive record breaking days. Grand Junction also broke their second daily record high in a row. They hit 103 degrees today, breaking the 100 degree record from 1946.
More records could continue to fall on Wednesday. We stay very hot and overall dry. A few isolated storms are possible from the high country to the plains.
We stay hot on Thursday before a weak cold front passes through on Friday and knocks us down to the mid-80s. We’ll get back into the 90s for Father’s Day Weekend.