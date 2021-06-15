(CBS4) – Dozens of people waited in line to get into Chatfield State Park on Sunday as much of Colorado endured some of the hottest temperatures of the season. Colorado Parks and Wildlife suggests you get to the gate early in the morning or later in the afternoon if you want to avoid congestion.
The National Weather Service in Boulder reminds drivers to always look before you lock your car. They urge drivers to never leave children or pets in a vehicle for any length of time, especially on hot days.
Temperatures inside the vehicle can become life-threatening very quickly.
With an outside temperature of 80 degrees, the vehicle can feel like 99 degrees inside after 10 minutes. After 20 minutes, it can feel like 109 degrees. After 30 minutes, it feels like 114 degrees.