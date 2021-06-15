CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighters are asking residents to take extra precaution as triple-digit heat grips much of the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado. Firefighters say they responded to their first call for potential heat exhaustion this year.

Copter4 captures a jet skier on June 15 when Denver hit triple-digit heat. (credit: CBS)

They say someone saw another person apparently struggling near 18th Avenue and Pierce Street at around noon on Tuesday. Paramedics say the patient showed signs of possible heat exhaustion.

“Drink plenty of water & stay out of the sun if you can,” they stated on social media.

The Denver International Airport recorded 101 degrees, a record-breaking temperature for June 15.

