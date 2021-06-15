LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – West Metro firefighters are asking residents to take extra precaution as triple-digit heat grips much of the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado. Firefighters say they responded to their first call for potential heat exhaustion this year.
They say someone saw another person apparently struggling near 18th Avenue and Pierce Street at around noon on Tuesday. Paramedics say the patient showed signs of possible heat exhaustion.
Our crews this morning responded to our first call of potential heat exhaustion. When it's this HOT 🌡️you risk heat exhaustion/heat stroke. Drink plenty of water & stay out of the sun if you can. If you have any of these symptoms, take action. And, if you need us- call 911. pic.twitter.com/n2HHXp8xPV
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 15, 2021READ MORE: Colorado Weather Experts Urge Drivers To 'Look Before You Lock'
“Drink plenty of water & stay out of the sun if you can,” they stated on social media.
The Denver International Airport recorded 101 degrees, a record-breaking temperature for June 15.