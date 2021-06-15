MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire that started in Moffat County on Tuesday afternoon is putting off a large plume of smoke. The Collom Fire is burning southwest of Craig near Colorado Highway 13 and Moffat County Road 51.
The Moffat County Sheriff’s office closed Moffat County Road 51 around 8 p.m. Tuesday for firefighting efforts. The cause of the fire is unknown, according to officials.
Ground and air resources from the Bureau of Land Management, Craig Fire Protection District, and the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Wildland fire crew are actively fighting the fire. For updates on the Collom Fire, visit the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.