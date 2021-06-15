ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – As temperatures reached triple digits for the first time in 2021, the City of Arvada was still working to reopen a beloved splash pad to help people cool down.

“The splash pad in Ralston Central Park has been a crown jewel of the community since 2014 when it opened,” said Ben Irwin with the City of Arvada. “The splash pad has been offline for a little over a year in response to the pandemic.”

Getting it reopened hasn’t been easy. The city doesn’t run any other aquatic facilities, so it’s running into staffing and supply issues.

“The splash pad operates much like a swimming pool actually. It has the same pumps and pipes and chemicals to make the water safe. We do not have certified pool technicians on our staff. We have traditionally partnered with the APEX Center that has a number of pools. They do not have the capacity this year to support this effort,” Irwin said.

On Tuesday, park patrons were disappointed the water wasn’t spraying to cool them down.

“It’d be a lot nicer because it’s really hot, that’s for certain,” said Chase Record who was at the park with his two kids. “They’ve been to a splash park before so it’s not their first rodeo, but definitely would be ideal if it was throwing water and not hot air.”

A city website is staying up-to-date, but an official opening hasn’t been announced. Officials say the delay is in the best interest of safety for splash pad users.

“These are complicated kinds of systems. These are circumstances that are out of our control, but we are stepping up to move as quickly as possible to get it back online because it’s such an important part of central Arvada,” Irwin said.