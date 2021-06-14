(CBS4) – With temperatures expected to reach the triple digits in Denver this week, Xcel Energy says it has additional crews on standby to respond to any heat related outages.

“We do have some additional crews available on standby and we’ll have them for a few days as we kind of go through this hot weather event,” said Kelly Flenniken, Director of Community Relations for Xcel.

While Flenniken said she didn’t anticipate any major outages from the heat, on Monday there were several smaller outages scattered throughout the metro area. Xcel said its technicians would be investigating the cause.

While the outages could be heat related, Xcel said restoration was the priority. It has been a busy year for Xcel so far. First a historic snowstorm in March, then a tornado in June.

“It’s really interesting because in a lot of ways it’s the same kind of weather planning we do for an extreme weather event on the other side, a cold weather-related outage,” she said.

While the utility has plans in place for the major weather events, the one thing that sticks out for Flenniken about this summer? The hot weather has arrived early.

“It feels like summer happened overnight, and a little faster, but the great thing is, we don’t really design our system for when things will happen, just for their occurrence.”

While the temperatures in the high country are cooler, it’s the same story. Mother Nature is turning the heat up much earlier and utilities are prepared.

“At Black Hills Energy, our goal is to provide safe and reliable energy to customers, no matter the temperature. Understanding how to save energy during the summer can help customers manage their utility bills and create positive impacts for the environment. As we head into the summer months and warmest temperatures of the year, our operations team monitors the system for peak optimization. We also communicate to our customers with energy and money saving tips in their billing statements, social media posts and through news publications,” said Julie Rodriguez, Senior Community Affairs Manager.

As temperatures continue to rise, utility companies say the public can help keep the power supply steady by doing things like limiting the use of major appliances to cooler times of the day.

Xcel and other utilities are also making sure to prepare for an active fire season.

“We have gone to great measures to do some hardening of our system for wildfire mitigation work,” said Flenniken.

She said there will be upcoming open houses to learn more about how the utility is preparing.

LINK: Xcel Energy’s Ways to Save