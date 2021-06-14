(CBS4) – Nearly 2,000 cyclists are putting the pedal to the pavement during this year’s Ride The Rockies Cycling Tour. Organizers are celebrating 35 years of the Colorado tradition after the coronavirus pandemic pumped the brakes on the event last year.
The tour started on Sunday with the Durango Loop which included 73 miles and an approximate elevation gain of 3,600 feet.
On Monday, cyclists moved on to Cortez for 69 miles and another 3,600 feet in elevation.
The tour lasts six days and covers 418 miles and 28,484 feet of climbing. Along the way, cyclists can take in views of the Animas River, Southern Ute Tribal Land and the Uncompahgre Plateau.
Day 6 will take cyclists from Ridgway to Durango over multiple passes including Red Mountain Pass.
Ride The Rockies is a non-competitive event that’s open to cyclists of all ages. Participants are encouraged to ride at their own pace. All registrations are on a first come, first serve basis, until the ride is sold out.