DENVER (CBS4) – The maker of the Novavax says its coronavirus vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected people against variants, according to a large study. The Novavax is claimed to be more than 90% effective overall.
Vaccine officials say it’s 100% effective in protecting against severe disease.READ MORE: Denver Siblings Take A Shot At The Study Of A COVID Vaccine By Novavax
The Novavax clinical trial took place at UCHealth in Colorado. Former CBS4 News Health Specialist Kathy Walsh took part.
@CBSNews reports vaccine maker Novavax said its shot was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large, late-stage study in the U.S. and Mexico. #Novavax Great news! Thanks to all who joined the study @uchealth @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/61lviccbzE
— Kathy Walsh (@WalshCBS4) June 14, 2021
She is one of 30,000 people who enrolled in the study in the U.S. and Mexico.
The Novavax approach is a tried and true method, made like the HPV and Hep B vaccines.
Novavax uses a harmless, lab-made version of the coronavirus spike protein and adds an immune-boosting chemical.