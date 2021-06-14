CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – The maker of the Novavax says its coronavirus vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected people against variants, according to a large study. The Novavax is claimed to be more than 90% effective overall.

Vaccine officials say it’s 100% effective in protecting against severe disease.

(credit: CBS)

The Novavax clinical trial took place at UCHealth in Colorado. Former CBS4 News Health Specialist Kathy Walsh took part.

She is one of 30,000 people who enrolled in the study in the U.S. and Mexico.

The Novavax approach is a tried and true method, made like the HPV and Hep B vaccines.
Novavax uses a harmless, lab-made version of the coronavirus spike protein and adds an immune-boosting chemical.

