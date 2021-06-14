LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Mark Redwine. This comes after several setbacks in the court proceedings surrounding the death of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine in 2012.
Redwine is charged with causing the death of his son, 13-year-old Dylan Redwine. Dylan had been missing for nearly a year after a Thanksgiving visit with Mark Redwine around Thanksgiving 2012.
Remains were found in June 2013, and were tied to Dylan. Redwine was indicted on second-degree murder charges and child abuse in 2017.