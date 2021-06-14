DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council will finalize a proclamation honoring the dedication of La Raza Park name change from Columbus Park on Monday. This after signs depicting the name change were inadvertently put up in April, a little ahead of schedule.
City council approved the change last December. However, the neighborhood has long recognized the park, at 38th Avenue and Navajo Street, as La Raza Park.
For many Latinos on Denver’s northside, they’ve only ever known it as La Raza Park. The park was named Columbus Park in the 1930s. The neighborhood saw an influx of Latino residents in the 1960s. By the 1970s, “La Raza” Park as it was also known, became a focal point of the Chicano Rights Movement.
La raza has different meanings depending on who you ask. For some it means the people, others it means a way of life.