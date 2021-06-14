DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The trial for STEM School shooting suspect Devon Erickson will move into closing arguments on Monday afternoon. The jury received instructions on Monday morning which was expected to be followed by closing arguments.
Erickson has been charged with dozens of counts in the May 7, 2019 shooting at the school in Highlands Ranch. Kendrick Castillo died after being shot when he charged a gunman.
Alec McKinney has pleaded guilty in the case and agreed to testify for the prosecution. He is serving a life sentence.
McKinney said he and Erickson planned the shooting together. The defense claims that Erickson was forced to participate. Erickson faces the possibility of life without parole if convicted.