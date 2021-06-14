DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 reopened Monday morning after a crash near Happy Canyon Road. The lanes were closed for several hours with long backups during the morning commute after the crash.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, one person was extricated in the crash.
CRASH I25 MP 187
Major backups on I25 this morning as @CSP_CastleRock investigates this suspected DUI crash. The driver of the SUV had to be extricated.@dcsheriff , @CastleRockFF @ColoradoDOT & @SouthMetroPIO assisting.
Please do not drink & drive, bad things will happen pic.twitter.com/w8uXUeWwYI
— CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) June 14, 2021
CSP is investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the crash.