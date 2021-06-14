CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 reopened Monday morning after a crash near Happy Canyon Road. The lanes were closed for several hours with long backups during the morning commute after the crash.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, one person was extricated in the crash.

CSP is investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the crash.

