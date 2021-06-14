Nuggets Swept, Jokic EjectedThe Phoenix Suns roared into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 11 years Sunday night with a testy 125-118 victory over Denver that completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets and included MVP Nikola Jokic's ejection.

Nuggets Aim To Keep Nikola Jokic From Being First MVP To Be Swept In Playoff SeriesThe Denver Nuggets are the 143rd NBA team to go down 3-0 in a best-of-seven playoff series and nobody's ever overcome such a daunting deficit to win four straight.

'We've Got To Help Him': Nuggets & Jokic Fall In Game 3 Against SunsThe Phoenix Suns overcame the Joker's historic triple-double to thump Denver 116-102 Friday night, putting the Nuggets on the brink of elimination.

Will Gabriel Landeskog, Philipp Grubauer And Other Upcoming Free Agents Be On The Colorado Avalanche Roster Next Season?The Avalanche will have several key offseason moves to make, including what they will do with their captain and starting goaltender.

Online Resellers Charging Up To $1,500 Per Ticket For All-Star Game In DenverTickets for the All-Star Game at Coors Field in July are popping up on secondary sites at prices as high as $1,500 each.

Judge Rules Against Effort That Would Have Rejected Denver As Host MLB All-Star GameA judge rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to reject Denver as the host and return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta.