AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested a hit-and-run suspect after an 11-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle was struck and dragged last week. The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on June 10 at North Chambers Road and East 13th Avenue.
Police said the initial investigation reveals that the boy was riding his bicycle on the southbound sidewalk of northbound Chambers Road. When he started to cross 13th Avenue in the crosswalk, a GMC Jimmy that was traveling westbound struck him. The SUV made a right-hand turn and continued to travel north on Chambers.
Investigators say the child and his bicycle were trapped under the vehicle and both were dragged a considerable distance. The vehicle finally stopped and witnesses told police that bystanders lifted the vehicle off the child and a woman pulled him to safety.
The child suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital. He remained hospitalized in serious condition on Friday.
The driver of the SUV, Hector Eduardo Garcia, was arrested for vehicular assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.