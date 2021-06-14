EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Rescue crews helped a family of six off a hiking trail on Sunday. The group was dehydrated and said they were trying to get off the mountain because the heat was too much.
The family was reported missing about 1 p.m. after they went on a hike in O’Fallon Park near Evergreen.
They were found suffering from dehydration. They had been hiking without water for about two hours.
Rescuers gave them water and walked them to the trailhead. Fortunately, none required medical attention but crews said it would have been much worse if they had not been found so quickly.