EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dana McNair faces a felony child abuse resulting in death charge after an infant died in her care on Feb. 5, 2021. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says they first responded to an address on Widefield Drive for a report of an unresponsive infant.
They say the property was operated as an in-home day care for an unspecified number of children between 3 and 7 years old.
An investigation was launched after the infant died. On Monday, the sheriff’s office arrested McNair. She also faces 16 counts of misdemeanor child abuse which investigators say relates to the other children at the daycare.
Details about how the infant died were not released.