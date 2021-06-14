DENVER (CBS4) – From community theaters to blockbuster movies, Colorado has a rich history when it comes to the arts. While COVID-19 caused it to go dormant, a new law could bring it back to life stronger than ever.

“What you see today is a historic investment in arts, individual artists, venues, galleries,” said Rep. Leslie Herod.

She co-sponsored the law that includes $6 million in film incentives to attract producers of TV pilots and major motion pictures. It’s the most money the state has ever put toward the film industry.

It puts Colorado on par with neighboring states where many films are made now. The State Film Commissioner, Donald Zuckerman, estimates the state will see a $100 million return on the investment.

“There are hundreds of people who work on every movie, and so the bigger movies there’s 1,000,” he said.

The tourism industry, he says, also benefits.

“People actually travel around country and go to where movies are made.”

The law also includes $15.5 million for artists ranging from actors to musicians. Herod says many of them weren’t eligible for other COVID-19 relief. They could receive up to $2,500 each.

Additionally, there’s $1.5 million for community arts and cultural facilities like Su Teatro in Denver. Executive Artistic Director Tony Garcia says arts isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity now more than ever.

“The arts have been really essential in addressing a lot of trauma and post trauma, and that’s an area that all of us are becoming more and more engaged in because we need to.”

Su Teatro just reopened for in-person performances last Thursday. Like many community theaters, it’s a nonprofit that relies on donations. The money is a lifeline. The film incentive money also comes at a critical point.

Zuckerman says Netflix is considering making a ski movie here this fall.

“I think we’re going to be going through arts renaissance right now,” said Herod. “We’re going to see what the arts can do in Colorado.”

Other sponsors of the bill include Representative Adrienne Benavidez and Senators Janet Buckner and Sonia Jacquez Lewis.

Gov. Jared Polis also signed a bill, by Senators Robert Rodriguez and Dennis Hisey and Representatives Dylan Roberts and Matt Soper, that provides $10 million in rebates for event planners to attract large gatherings like festivals, conventions, and trade shows.