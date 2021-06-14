DENVER (AP) — Police officers shot a man suspected of firing shots into a vehicle after he allegedly threatened them with a gun on Sunday, Denver police said. The man in his 20s was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition, Division Chief Ron Thomas said.
Officers were looking for the man after witnesses reported that a someone was shooting rounds into a vehicle along busy Colfax Avenue in eastern Denver before walking east, Thomas said. They found an unoccupied vehicle with bullet holes and then found a man walking about a half mile away with a weapon tucked into his waistband, he said.
The man refused commands from officers and threatened them with the weapon, leading more than one officer to shoot him, Thomas said. He did not provide details about how the man threatened the officers.
