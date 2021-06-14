ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say a backcountry skier died Sunday after losing control and sliding about 400 feet on a snowfield and into rocks in Rocky Mountain National Park. The 68-year-old man from Loveland fell on Sundance Mountain.
A park spokesperson says bystanders witnessed the fall and tried to render aid and also notified the park. The man’s body was flown out by helicopter. His name has not been released yet.
