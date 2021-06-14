AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are searching for a shooter after a woman was shot on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a shopping mall near Parker and Yale.
The victim is a 19-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital by a friend and is expected to survive.
Police are investigating the events leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.