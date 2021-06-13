DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Straight Creek Fire burning burning adjacent to Interstate 70, just east of Dillon. is now 80% contained. The U.S. Forest Service expects to have it fully contained by Monday.
Fire officials say 50 firefighters worked hard on the fire on Saturday by strengthening containment lines. They also worked through a "significant amount" of dead and downed trees to mop up the area.
Aerial resources were pulled from the area on Saturday, leaving two hot shot crews on the ground through Monday.
“Two hotshot crews on eight acres is, I mean, they’re getting some work done so things are looking pretty good,” David Boyd, Public Affairs Officer for the White River National Forest, told CBS4’s Jamie Leary on Saturday.
The fire has burned eight acres.
It’s not clear what caused the fire.
Under Stage One fire restrictions, the following is prohibited:
1. Open Fires
2. Smoking
3. Fireworks
4. Explosives
5. Disposal: Disposal of any burning object outdoors, including without limitation, any cigarette, cigar, or match.
6. Chainsaws
The Forest Service has issued a closure for the area northeast of the fire for firefighter and public safety. The closure includes Straight Creek Trail and Tenderfoot trail system. The latest information on the Straight Creek Fire, including area closures, is available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7525/.
The public fire information line is 970 468-5400.