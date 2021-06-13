DENVER (CBS4) – Two teens are on a mission to end violence in their community. They partnered with the Denver Broncos Boys and Girl’s Club and some Broncos players took part in a “March for Peace” on Saturday.

Najaray West and NaShara Ellerbee were the two 15-year-old girls who led community members on a 5K run and walk through the Montbello neighborhood. They were joined by Broncos safety Justin Simmons and teammates KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Spencer, Tyrie Cleveland, Alexander Johnson and Tim Patrick, as well as General Manager George Paton.

“I feel happy to see everybody smile and see everybody come out and support us,” Ellerbee said.

Simmons was impressed by how the teens wanted to change their community and talked about the importance of supporting their efforts.

“The best part is looking around and just seeing the joy on community members faces and the excitement of being together as a community,” Simmons said.

The event also had a memorial garden remembering loved ones lost to violence, a fitness carnival, and free eye exam and glasses from Von’s Vision.

“It’s great,” Najaray West said. “We haven’t had a big event like this in a few years. COVID held us back a lot. And for us to see this great outcome and all these people here it’s amazing.”

After the 5K was over, the teens gave out 300 pair of shoes and food for free.

“Us being able to give it out at this march, shows our unity and the way we want to collaborate with each other,” Ellerbee said.

Najaray and NaShara hopes this event will not only stop the violence in their community but inspire other teens will follow in their footsteps.

“I love to see a smile on a kids face and just me inspire somebody else. If I inspire them, they may inspire somebody else,” West said.