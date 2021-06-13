LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The body of a man who fell from a pontoon boat on Lake Estes in Larimer County was recovered nearly two days later. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says Colorado Parks and Wildlife recovered the body at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
On Thursday, the Estes Valley Fire Protection District said the victim was not wearing a life jacket or other form of personal flotation before falling.
The victim in his 20s was part of a group of adults which rented the pontoon boat. The adults tried to find the man, but then returned to shore to call for help.
The sheriff's office says the victim was visiting from out of state, but the remaining adults are from Colorado.
The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity and manner of death.