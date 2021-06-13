DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner shot and killed a man inside the home Saturday night. Investigators say this is a case of self-defense.
Circumstances around the shooting remain unclear, but deputies say it happened at a home on Fraser River Street in the Sterling Ranch subdivision at around 6:15 p.m.
A man reportedly entered the home with a gun, but he was shot by someone inside the home.
Investigators identify the intruder as Stan Collins, 59, of Littleton. They also say the Collins and the person inside the home knew each other, but Collins did not live at the home.