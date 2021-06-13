DENVER (CBS4) – A new family resource center will soon be opening their doors to the Denver community. The Athletics & Beyond Family Resource Center is a place where student-athletes can perfect their skills.

“You’re looking at the house our alumni built,” said Narcy Jackson, Founder and Executive Director of Athletics & Beyond.

The center will give athletes the opportunity to train with coaches in baseball, basketball, wrestling, speed and agility, and boxing which worked for 13-year-old boxer Jorge Lievana.

“It makes me smile to have my own gym and to have somewhere to workout,” Lievana said.

Athletics is just one portion of the family resource center. Students can also receive academic support with SAT, ACT prep, and mentoring for the youth. There is also a community resource board for families seeking rent assistance or those looking for work.

“What are the needs of the community and how can we best fit those needs?” Jackson asked.

Jackson hopes to show students they can have a successful career away from sports. With that goal in mind, he partnered with engineers to help “create opportunity through exposure.”

“How do you know about being an engineer if you’ve never met an engineer?” he said.

“The kids are used to coming here and having fun and we want to make science, engineering, technology, math. We want to have that gateway into the industry be fun too,” said Brad Florentin, Board Member of Athletics & Beyond.

Membership for the Athletics & Beyond Family Wellness Center is $40 a month and the center is set to open on June 19. Jackson hopes the doors will stay open for many years to come.

“When you come in here the next time in a year, you’re going to see wrestling going on. You’re going to see people hitting the weights. It’s going to be loud in here. You’re going to hear the music bumping,” Jackson said.