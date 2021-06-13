BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County health officials are warning pet owners of the plague. They say a cat tested positive after its owners brought it to the veterinarian.
The cat lives near North Foothills Highway and Plateau Road. The owners say it became sick about two or three weeks after being found with a baby rabbit.
“Because plague is most commonly transmitted by fleas, taking steps to avoid flea exposures will help prevent spread of the disease,” said Carol McInnes, Boulder County Public Health Environmental Health Specialist.