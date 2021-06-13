AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a woman walked into an emergency room at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday with a gunshot wound. They believe she was involved in a shooting at a party at a home under construction.
Police were called to the property near Gun Club Road and East 6th Parkway for a report of shots fired at a juvenile house party at 4 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they say 10-15 people leaving the scene.
Upon arrival officers found evidence of shooting; however the 10-15 partygoers had fled the scene. At around 5:30AM an adult female with a GSW walked into the ER at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say the woman who was shot suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Police say they haven’t arrested anyone, and the shooting is still under investigation.