By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a woman walked into an emergency room at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday with a gunshot wound. They believe she was involved in a shooting at a party at a home under construction.

Police were called to the property near Gun Club Road and East 6th Parkway for a report of shots fired at a juvenile house party at 4 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they say 10-15 people leaving the scene.

Investigators say the woman who was shot suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they haven’t arrested anyone, and the shooting is still under investigation.

