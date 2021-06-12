DENVER (CBS4)- A shooting at Interstate 25 and Colorado Boulevard in Denver started as a road rage situation in Lakewood. Denver police shut down I-25 late Friday night for hours.
Investigators say the incident started on eastbound 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Then the shooting happened about eight miles away at around 11:20 p.m.
Denver police say the victim is reportedly in stable condition. The suspect has not been caught, and police did not release any description of them or the suspect vehicle.
They ask anyone with more information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867.