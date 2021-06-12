DENVER (CBS4) — In Colorado, residents come to expect the unexpected in the forecast. But Thursday night, CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney announced a surprise coming this winter. She and her husband are expecting their first child sometime before Christmas.
READ MORE: Elevator Outage Leaves Denver Apartment Building Residents 'Stuck'READ MORE: Colorado's Comeback: McGregor Square Trying To Fill Open Positions Ahead Of All-Star GameView this post on Instagram
“Pink or blue, we can’t wait to meet you!” Whitney wrote on Instagram on Thursday.
She shared an image of the ultrasound.
“[My husband] and I are beyond excited for our little cupcake to arrive in time for Christmas!”MORE NEWS: Potential For 110 Degree Weather Next Week Prompts Rare Excessive Heat Watch In Colorado
“…you might notice me covering up a little bit more of eastern Colorado here very quickly,” Whitney explained during the forecast Thursday evening.