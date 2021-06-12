DENVER (CBS4) – Another grim picture was painted for western Colorado by the latest drought monitor released this week. Areas with “exceptional drought” grew to cover even more area.
As of Tuesday, nearly 18% of Colorado is now experiencing exceptional drought which is the worse drought category. The category grew about 1% from a week earlier.
Nearly 30% of the state is also experiencing extreme drought while over 35% of Colorado has at least severe drought.
The cities of Cortez, Durango, Telluride, Montrose, Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Craig, Meeker, and Steamboat Springs are all experiencing at least extreme or exceptional drought.
Meanwhile, the drought that was eliminated for most areas east of the Continental Divide including the entire Denver metro area continues to stay away despite mostly dry conditions in recent weeks. The last time measurable rain was observed in Denver was May 30.