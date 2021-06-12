CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Just in time for summer, nine-year-old Dominic will have much easier access to his backyard.
“Basically it’s really hard for my son to get outside,” said Fallon Cranston, Dominic’s mother. “He’s about 95 pounds now and it’s just me so I can’t really carry him up and down stairs. And he loves being outside. It’s his favorite thing.”
Dominic uses a wheelchair and getting around can be tough. But Thursday a group of volunteers with Berkeley Homes built his family a wheelchair-accessible deck and ramp at their home in Castle Rock.
“We do it just because we love giving back to the community,” said Larry Malone, Executive Vice President of Construction & Development for Berkeley Homes. “We’re homebuilders and it’s helping people. I can tell you my staff looks forward to his ever year.”
The project in Castle Rock is just one part of the 11th Annual Blitz Build, an initiative by Home Builders Foundation. During this year’s event volunteers will build ramps for 14 Denver-area individuals with mobility challenges.
For people like Fallon, the ramps are life-changing.
“It’s going to allow him to be outside and enjoy the sunshine and Colorado,” Cranston said.