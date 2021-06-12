Mom Fights With Insurance Company To Get Disabled Daughter WheelchairA team of experts settled on a specialized one that can rotate in space but keep her in a seated position for 3-yera-old Maddie. The cost was around $7,000, but their insurance, United Healthcare, denied it.

MSU Denver Offers COVID Vaccine Incentive With Scholarship DrawingMetropolitan State University of Denver announced this week it will offer its own vaccine incentive to students enrolled for classes in the fall with a scholarship drawing that will pay up to one year of tuition and fees for five students.

COVID Vaccine: Denver Moves Focus From Quantity To Localized, Targeted PopulationWith more than 70% of residents vaccinated, the City of Denver is shifting its coronavirus strategy and closing some testing and vaccination sites.

The Keys To Getting A Better Night's Sleep Include Time Outside, ExerciseSimply put, most of us do not get enough sleep. Whether it’s stress, busy schedules, or the inability to stay asleep, there are a number of reasons we aren’t catching enough Zs.

'Still In Disbelief': Littleton Mom Goes From Working Two Jobs To Being A Millionaire With Comeback CashColorado's latest Comeback Cash winner has a Cinderella-like story.

Colorado State Fairgrounds COVID Vaccine Site Will Close Next WeekOne of the mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Colorado is closing next week. The community site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo will close on June 14.