AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a man died after being shot late Friday night. Officers responded to the area near Sough Fraser Street and South Fraser Court at around 10:20 p.m.
Investigators say they did not find any victims at the scene. Later, two victims showed up at a local hospital via a private vehicle.
The man died, while investigators say the second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was treated and released on Saturday morning.
Details about the shooting remain unclear. Police did not say whether they are looking for any suspects, but say this is a homicide investigation.
The deceased victim's identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and ask anyone who hasn’t spoken to them about the shooting to call Agent Ethan Snow at 303-739-6523. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.