By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Child Abduction, Denver News, Denver Police, Emergency Alert

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police and state authorities issued an amber alert Saturday afternoon for a Black 2-year-old boy believed to be in a black Kia which was stolen by a white man. The child was found at around 4:45 p.m., police say.

(credit: CBS)

An amber alert sent out to cellphones states the child’s name is Jayleel Jones.

Investigators say the suspect is a man in his 30s with a shaved head. His identity was not released.

(credit: CBS)

The vehicle was stolen from the area near Quebec Street and Kentucky Avenue, near Leetsdale Drive. The car was found less than a mile away.

Police did not say if they arrested anyone.

Details about any possible relation between the suspect and child are not known.

