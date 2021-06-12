DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police and state authorities issued an amber alert Saturday afternoon for a Black 2-year-old boy believed to be in a black Kia which was stolen by a white man. The child was found at around 4:45 p.m., police say.
An amber alert sent out to cellphones states the child’s name is Jayleel Jones.
Investigators say the suspect is a man in his 30s with a shaved head. His identity was not released.
The vehicle was stolen from the area near Quebec Street and Kentucky Avenue, near Leetsdale Drive. The car was found less than a mile away.
Police did not say if they arrested anyone.
UPDATE : Child has been located safely .
Details about any possible relation between the suspect and child are not known.