DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police and state authorities issued an amber alert Saturday afternoon for a 2-year-old boy believed to be in a black Kia. The child was found less than two hours later.

The vehicle was stolen from a pharmacy parking lot.

“When you see an amber alert, you never ever want to think that it’s either a) your child or b) someone that you’re actually related to,” said Kym Ray, a cousin of the boy’s father.

An amber alert sent out to cellphones said the child was taken while in the car and his parents were nearby at the Walgreens on 950 Quebec Street. The suspect abandoned the car just a few blocks away at the intersection of Exposition and Quebec.

The boy was found inside and reunited with his family. He was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Police did not say if they arrested anyone.

“I was driving around when I got the call that he was found and we immediately turned around and came straight here,” Ray told CBS4 at the scene among several family members who arrived to show their support.

Ray said the family felt a mix of emotions experiencing an Amber Alert among their own. They were relieved to see the boy back with his parents but also scared to know this could happen to a loved one. Anger was also present because of the brazen actions of the suspect, even if he did not know that a child was in the car.

“I have a 3 year old and no, I can’t fathom somebody taking my baby from me,” she said. Ray told CBS4 the suspect pushed the mother aside while the mother was trying to enter the vehicle with the boy inside.

Police released a description of the suspect who remains at large. He is a bald white man in his 20s or 30s who was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.

“Beyond. Like I can’t even describe it and I’m grateful,” Ray said. “I don’t even have the words to even to describe that he’s been returned to us and that he’s safe.”