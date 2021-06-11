Menu
Woman In The Window? Stanley Hotel Visitor Captures Unexplained Image During ‘Ghost Tour’
A tourist from Texas who visited the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park last month on vacation says she captured an image on film that she can’t explain. Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Wellington Fire Fighters Came To The Rescue Of A Tabby Cat That Became Stuck Under A Couch
The cat got it's tail stuck in a spring and rescuers had to take apart the couch to get it out.
4 hours ago
2 Killed, 1 Hurt In Shooting In Southwest Denver
Two of the three men injured in a shooting in southwest Denver on Thursday evening have died, police said Friday. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Morrison Road around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday.
4 hours ago
Platte River Fire: Evacuations Remain As 30+ Acre Jefferson County Wildfire Burns Near Structures
The Platte River Fire in an area of Jefferson County called Ramona Gulch has burned slightly more than 30 acres. Evacuations remain in place due to the wildfire, which started on Thursday afternoon and so far isn't contained.
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Potential For 110 Degree Weather Next Week Prompts Rare Excessive Heat Watch In Colorado
Starting on Saturday a massive ridge of high pressure will begin to build into the southern and central Rockies.
Straight Creek Fire: Interstate 70 Fully Reopens In Summit County As Firefight Continues
A wildfire in Summit County is burning in the area between Tenderfoot Mountain and Interstate 70.
Colorado Drought: Troubling Situation Gets Even Worse On The Western Slope
Another grim picture was painted for Western Colorado by the latest drought monitor released this week. Areas with 'exceptional drought' grew to cover even more area.
Platte River Fire: Evacuations Remain As 30+ Acre Jefferson County Wildfire Burns Near Structures
The Platte River Fire in an area of Jefferson County called Ramona Gulch has burned slightly more than 30 acres.
Latest Sports
Will Gabriel Landeskog, Philipp Grubauer And Other Upcoming Free Agents Be On The Colorado Avalanche Roster Next Season?
The Avalanche will have several key offseason moves to make, including what they will do with their captain and starting goaltender.
Online Resellers Charging Up To $1,500 Per Ticket For All-Star Game In Denver
Tickets for the All-Star Game at Coors Field in July are popping up on secondary sites at prices as high as $1,500 each.
Judge Rules Against Effort That Would Have Rejected Denver As Host MLB All-Star Game
A judge rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to reject Denver as the host and return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta.
Colorado Avalanche Season Ends In Disappointing Fashion With Loss In Las Vegas
The Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night, ending their season.
Colorado's Comeback: Ball Arena Now Open At Over 90% Capacity
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all the seats at Denver's Ball Arena will be full of fans.
Avalanche Center Nathan MacKinnon Named Hart Trophy Finalist
For the third time in four years, the Avalanche star is up for league MVP honors.
Colorado's Comeback: Ball Arena Now Open At Over 90% Capacity
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all the seats at Denver's Ball Arena will be full of fans.
Boil Water Advisory Issued Following Water Pump Failure In Castle Pines
The Castle Pines North Metro District gave its customers a "thumbs up" to resume outdoor irrigation, but the state health department asked the district to also issue a boil advisory for customers.
United Airlines' COVID Vaccine Policy Has Other Companies Considering
In the end, United Airlines' new policy on vaccines isn't a requirement for current workers, but it feels close. The company will be rewarding flight attendants who get shots with extra vacation days.
Dumb Friends League Fully Open And 'Unusually Full' Of Dogs
For the first time since before the pandemic, all three locations of the Dumb Friends League are fully open, and employees are calling on community members to come by and adopt if they’re able to.
COVID In Colorado: 12 Counties Surpass 70% Vaccination Rate With At Least 1 Dose
A total of 12 counties in Colorado have surpassed the 70% vaccination rate for the eligible population. As of Wednesday, 3,102,816 Coloradans have been immunized with one dose and 2,698,515 people have been fully immunized.
United Airlines To Require All Future Hires To Be Vaccinated, Current Flight Crews Offered Immunization Incentives
United Airlines confirmed the new policy which will require future flight attendants to be vaccinated for COVID-19, while allowing current flight attendants and pilots to choose if they want to be vaccinated.
Straight Creek Fire: Interstate 70 Fully Reopens In Summit County As Firefight Continues
A wildfire in Summit County that led to a partial closure of Interstate 70 late Thursday is burning in the area between Tenderfoot Mountain and the interstate. The battle against the Straight Creek Fire resulted in a closure of I-70's eastbound lanes near Silverthorne and Dillon.
4 hours ago
Deputy And 2 Firefighters Treated For Injuries After Mobile Home Fire In Jefferson County
One deputy and two fire personnel are being treated for injuries after a fire at a mobile home in Jefferson County on Friday. The fire broke out a little before 10:30 a.m. in the 17100 block of Mount Vernon Road.
4 hours ago
