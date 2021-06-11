DENVER (CBS4) — Scalping paper tickets outside Coors Field is illegal, but it’s all done over the internet now — and reselling tickets at inflated prices is not illegal if it’s done online. Tickets for the All-Star Game at Coors Field in July are popping up on secondary sites at prices as high as $1,500 each.

The Rockies website has tickets listed for as cheap as $12 and as much as $460.

Stubhub has 4,100 tickets available for the game, with the lowest about $244.

On Craig’s List, two seats on an aisle go for $900 each.

We answered another ad and reached Jesus Rivera in Longmont.

“I purchased two tickets for $850 and am hoping to sell one for $425,” he explained.

Denver Police Technician Jay Casillas told CBS4, “If tickets are purchased online that scalping ordinance does not apply. So if somebody does pay for over the cost of what it was originally, there’s not much legally they can do to go after people who sell them at higher prices.”

We found tickets on the lower level going for $1,500 a piece. And it appears to be legal so long as its done online.

Rivera doesn’t remember using paper tickets for resale, “Any time I’ve ever sold tickets in the past with Stub Hub or Ticket Master, I don’t get any physical tickets any more.”

The All-Star Game was moved to Colorado after Georgia enacted new requirements for voting in elections, which many saw as discriminatory.

This week, a judge in Manhattan rejected a lawsuit by a Georgia based non-profit group that was demanding Major League Baseball to return the 2021 All-Star game to Atlanta.

The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law.

Barring any other developments, the best of both leagues will be on display at Coors Field on July 13.